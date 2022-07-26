WALLOWA LAKE — More than nine acres at Wallowa Lake Lodge were dedicated Thursday, July 21, as a conservation easement to the Nez Perce Tribe “in perpetuity” to maintain the pristine quality of the headwaters of the lake around the lodge.

“The Nimiipuu have always been stewards of this land … and we’ve always cared for that which sustains us and our way of life,” said Sam Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. He used the name of the Nez Perce people — which means “the people” — in the Nez Perce language.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.