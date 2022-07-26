From left, Chairman Sam Penney of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee and Madeline Lau, general manager of the Wallowa Lake Lodge, present a blanket to Karen Antell, retired professor of biology from Eastern Oregon University, who spent many years working on grants to enable the lodge to be purchased and the easement acquired. Antell was praised for her work Thursday, July 21, 2022, during the dedication of the easement.
A couple of Nez Perce girls enjoy taking a photograph of a four-legged attendee Thursday, July 21, 2022, just prior to the start of the dedication ceremonies for a conservation easement at Wallowa Lake Lodge. As is common with deer in the area, it was not alarmed by all the people and just browsed on the lawn.
Nez Perce Tribal members Valerie Albert and her brother, Kevin Peters, show the graphic design they created for a blanket to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Wallowa Lake Lodge. It was revealed Thursday, July 21, 2022, during a dedication ceremony of a conservation easement at Wallowa Lake Lodge.
James JR Spenser, also known as White Bull, of the Nez Perce Tribe, offers a prayer to open the dedication ceremonies of the 9.22-acre parcel at Wallowa Lake Lodge that will be a conservation easement for the tribe in perpetuity.
WALLOWA LAKE — More than nine acres at Wallowa Lake Lodge were dedicated Thursday, July 21, as a conservation easement to the Nez Perce Tribe “in perpetuity” to maintain the pristine quality of the headwaters of the lake around the lodge.
“The Nimiipuu have always been stewards of this land … and we’ve always cared for that which sustains us and our way of life,” said Sam Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. He used the name of the Nez Perce people — which means “the people” — in the Nez Perce language.
“I recall seeing a statement from Chief Joseph, who said, ‘Do not misunderstand me. … I never said the land was mine to do with as I choose. The only one who has the right to dispose of it is the one who created it.’” Penney said.
He said the tribe has been working to “respect the land the best we know how.”
The easement divides the 9.22 acres of lodge property into three zones. Zone A, to the immediate west of the lodge, is designated aquatic habitat and includes part of the Wallowa River. Zone B north of the lodge is open ground, designated as simply habitat for wildlife. Zone C comes in two portions: the lodge and cabins and their immediate grounds and another portion on the northeast corner of the property that includes buildings.
“Completion of the work on this conservation easement will provide benefits that will go on well in to the future,” Penney said. “This easement allows us to rest assured that this land will remain in pristine condition.”
After quoting Chief Joseph’s recollection of his father’s dedication to the land, Penney said, “Today we take pride in knowing we’re helping honor our ancestor’s commitment to his father to protect this land. … But this is not just about the pride. Together we have found common ground in our love of (this land).”
Salmon recovery
One of the tribe’s main goals is to see the recovery of sockeye salmon to the lake.
Penney said he expects Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries will take an active part.
“There will be active management to keep it pristine,” he said. “We’d also like to see the sockeye salmon return in the next few years. There’s a lot of other work that we want to see done.”
James Monteith, chairman of Eastern Oregon Legacy Lands and executive producer of Wallowology, said it’s also his goal to see the salmon recovery.
“Even though we have a long way to go in salmon recovery, we know now what to do,” he said.
Although it wasn’t mentioned, the refurbished Wallowa Lake Dam will be instrumental in those efforts. When work gets going on the dam next year, it will be required to have some sort of fish passage to allow fish migration.
Lodge history
Monteith was instrumental in creating Lake Wallowa Lodge LLC to purchase the lodge in 2015. He recounted much of the lodge’s history, which also is listed on its website.
The oldest portion of the building will mark its 100th anniversary next year.
When one of the previous owners died in 2015, his partners put the lodge up for auction. This drew immediate attention from large hotel chains and ignited a passion for locals and past patrons to “save the lodge,” according to the website. A passionate team of locals put together enough local investors to purchase the lodge as a community.
Today the lodge has over 100 investors and maintains plans to keep the historic values that the lodge has held for almost a century, which has included the tribe’s ties to the area.
Gratitude
The dedication ceremonies were also a chance to list by name those deemed instrumental in helping see the easement achieved.
Penney read a list that included the Wallowa Lake Lodge board of managers, Eastern Oregon Legacy Lands (Wallowology), Wallowa County municipalities, Friends to the Wallowa Lake Lodge, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, The Collins Foundation, The Healy Foundation, The Oregon Community Foundation, Grant Makers of Oregon and Southwest Washington, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Meyer Memorial Trust, Pacific Power Foundation, Craft3, Bank of Eastern Oregon and Nez Perce Tribal staff.
“Last, but not least, we would like to give special thanks to Dr. Karen Antell,” Penney said. “For four years, she worked as our grant writer in a volunteer capacity. Without her efforts and dedication, we would likely not be here celebrating this occasion today.”
Penney concluded with a sentiment about what the property means to him.
“As I came into the parking lot this morning, the first thing I noticed was the sound of the water,” he said. “It was such a beautiful sound, and we know that this area is pristine with clean water and we want to ensure its protection.”
