Zucchini Pancakes with Tzatziki Sauce
Makes 4 to 6 servings
These zucchini pancakes are delicious for a picnic outdoor dinner with tossed salad greens from the garden and fresh berries for dessert. As leftovers, they make a great breakfast with an egg on top.
--Steve and Joella Arment, Lostine
Ingredients:
For the pancakes:
3 cups shredded zucchini, unpeeled, liquid squeezed out
1/3 cup minced onion
3 eggs, lightly beaten
¾ cup flour
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
½ teaspoon fresh oregano or another tender herb
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
Olive oil for frying
For the tzatziki sauce:
1 cup plain yogurt
½ cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped mint
1 tablespoon chopped dill
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon salt
Combine the zucchini, onion, eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, oregano and cheese in a mixing bowl. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add about 2 tablespoons olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Scoop portions of the batter onto the skillet to make pancakes about 1/2 inch thick. Cook until golden brown on one side, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the center is cooked through, about 4 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding oil to the pan between batches.
Make the sauce by blending together the yogurt, cucumber, oil, mint, dill, vinegar, garlic and salt together in a bowl. Taste for seasoning and serve with the pancakes.
Interview:
Talking zucchini and gardening with Steve and Joella Arment
Tell us about this recipe for zucchini pancakes.
Steve: Zucchini, the people’s vegetable! It’s why we lock our cars in town in the summertime, so people don’t leave zucchini on our seats! Chuck Frasier told me that once he saw some guy in Safeway buying zucchini and thought, “That man has no friends at all!”
Joella: This is a recipe that I obtained from a colleague at EOU about 10 years ago. Steve and I in our farmstead have a large garden and we always have zucchini. One plant doesn’t look like enough, so then we plant three or four plants and then we wind up with all this zucchini that we are either trying to give away or think of creative ways to use it up! These pancakes are a fun way to serve zucchini that is a little bit different.
This recipe is very versatile, what are some ways that you mix it up?
I’m a cheese lover, so depending on what I have around I’ll usually throw in either a cheddar or maybe a gouda or goat cheese. One summer we did not have a cucumber in our garden, I’ve been growing borage as a flower and it has a cucumber taste, it’s an edible flower, so I tossed in a cup or so of borage flowers and stems into my tzatziki. It was wonderful. We usually have fresh mint in the garden so I always add in a handful to the sauce as well.
What other fresh, seasonal meals do you enjoy preparing?
Steve: We enjoy all the seasonal foods, berries, potatoes, squash. We also make cordials out of elderberries that we have here on our property, and we harvest them in the late summer. We also go down into the canyons and pick blackberries. Our cordial is a mixture of blackberries and elderberries. You have to try it!
Joella: We also grow raspberries and strawberries in our garden and really enjoy serving those to friends and family. Of course, salad greens are always on the table, and Steve’s very famous garlic mashed potatoes. We grow an heirloom garlic that came from a friend’s grandmother in Cove. It’s a large elephant type garlic, we plant it every year. It’s a staple in almost every main dish recipe that we make.
