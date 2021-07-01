ENTERPRISE — A special Independence Day gathering on the lawn of the Wallowa County Courthouse will be held for the second year in a row, county Commissioner Susan Roberts announced Wednesday, June 30.
This one will take place Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Wallowa’s having their parade on the Fourth and we’re doing this,” she said.
Roberts noted that a similar event was held last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did it last year and it was really well attended so we thought we’d do it again,” she said. “It worked really well.”
She said the event, which will be on the north side of the courthouse, will offer root beer flats, hot dogs, iced drinks from a coffee truck and Fourth of July cookies from Rancho Road Bakery and Cloud 9 Bakery. She said the All-American Coffee truck and other vendors also will be there. There also will be a few umbrellas out for shade.
“It’ll maybe keeps some folks out of the woods with firecrackers and stuff. We just thought we’d do a little celebration here,” Roberts said. “Just come and have a good time.”
