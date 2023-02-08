Courtney.jpg

Veteran Bill Courtney shows the veteran’s quilt awarded to him by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 Wallowa Mountain Quilters/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — Bill Courtney was the recipient of the first quilt awarded at the Wallowa Mountain Quilters’ Sweetheart Yard Sale held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at the Hurricane Creek Grange.

One of the quilting group’s missions is to award a veterans quilt to every veteran who lives in the county.

