WALLOWA LAKE — Cross the Divide put on its first local event over the weekend since it transitioned Dec. 31 from the longtime veterans-support organization Divide Camp into one that has a stronger focus on the Gospel message.
“The cross (in the name) reminds of Jesus — our Creator, our Savior, the Author and Finisher of our faith and the only One who can provide true power for real inner change,” Emile “Mo” Moured, the new executive director of Cross the Divide, wrote in a newsletter announcing the change.
He emphasized that the change was more of a subtle one from Divide Camp Director Julie Wheeler’s direction for that organization.
“Julie’s deepest conviction has been that Divide Camp focus more and more on God in its ongoing future growth,” Moured said. “My goals and desire are absolutely aligned with hers.”
He noted that the Gospel message is more integrated into the program now.
“It’s incorporated in each of our programs now,” Moured said, adding that wasn’t necessarily the case with Divide Camp. “(Wheeler) didn’t do anything wrong; this is just a different approach.”
Moured said Cross the Divide already has held two other events outside of Eastern Oregon. Earlier this year, two other outdoor events were held in Western Washington.
He said there will be a total of four to six events held in the county this year, the next being in September.
Fishing derby
The event held over the weekend was a kokanee fishing derby on Wallowa Lake. About 45 competitors took part, but there were many more in support.
A fundraiser dinner that included a raffle and silent auction took place at the end of the first day, June 10, at Enterprise Christian Church.
Moured said more than 120 people attended — and there was plenty of food. A smoked brisket prepared by Tyrell Burns was the entrée, with side dishes donated by a wide variety of those in attendance.
“The most important thing is people had fun,” Moured said. “It was a real loaves-and-fishes-type of moment. We did not run out of food.”
Kris Crowley, pastor of Tenderfoot Christian Fellowship in Joseph, serves as vice president of the Cross the Divide board of directors.
“I thought it was a huge success for our first year. … We exceeded the expectations we had for the amount of people who came to the dinner and the participation we got there,” he said June 13. “People were in really good spirits, considering the weather.”
Crowley said his main role with Cross the Divide is to offer spiritual guidance and direction.
The nonprofit remains committed to veterans, but unlike Divide Camp, which catered solely to post-9/11 veterans, Cross the Divide addresses the needs of all veterans and their families.
A financial and people success
Moured said June 13 that between the fundraiser and the derby, the event raised just over $6,000.
“We definitely covered our costs,” he said.
Plans for the funds raised are primarily to boost Cross the Divide programs in Wallowa County, Moured said.
The resident of Western Washington said he was pleased to get to put faces on names he’s become familiar with in the area. He was already familiar with Crowley and Andy Marcum, the outdoor director, as well as Jan Goertzen, who runs the group’s lodge in Joseph, and spoke highly of each. Getting to become acquainted with people at Viridian Property Management, Umpqua Bank and other businesses around the county that donated prizes for the derby and the fundraiser was meaningful.
“We’ve got a great team here who are riding herd on things,” he said. “Our goal is to step up and make the Eastern Oregon part of Divide a really solid part of our program as we expand into Western Washington and other places.”
But, he said, Wallowa County remains the heart of Cross the Divide.
“I told them, kind of jokingly, that if you’re not careful, you’re going to make people want to move down to Wallowa County,” he said. “All those folks care deeply for veterans and the ministry of Cross the Divide. They motivate me.”
