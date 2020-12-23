ENTERPRISE — Local veteran Terry Decker was honored by the ladies of the Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild with an honor quilt Thursday, Dec. 10, in recognition of his military service.
Decker is a veteran of the Vietnam era, guild President Barbara McCormack said.
“Our mission is to give every veteran in the county, whether he served in the country or overseas, an honor quilt,” she said.
The guild usually makes the presentation at a luncheon or similar get-together, McCormack said. However, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the members chose to make the presentation individually.
Making the presentation was Decker’s sister, Davise McFetridge, and her daughter, Larissa Barnhart.
“We’re just now in the Vietnam era,” she said. “It took a long time to get through World War II.”
Then quilts were presented to veterans from the Korean War and the years between Korea and Vietnam. She noted that rural counties like Wallowa County tend to have a higher percentage of residents who are veterans.
“We plan to get every veteran in the whole county,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.