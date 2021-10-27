ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County writers Lauren MacDonald, Randi Movich and Amy Zahm will be featured in Fishtrap Fireside’s November episodes beginning Nov. 5 in online presentations, according to a press release.
The episodes are available to anyone anywhere at Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local writers. Each month offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
“This fall, we’re offering Fireside virtually again.” said Mike Midlo, Fishtrap’s program director. “The advantage of that is how many people can enjoy these stories not only here at home, but share them with friends and family wherever they live.”
November’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by local tea purveyor, Sei Mee Tea.
MacDonald works with words while exploring the cosmos: plants, stars, humans, mysteries, patterns, roles, love and pain. Her work is her expression of experiencing the natural world inside and out.
Raised in California’s San Fernando Valley, Movich could not wait to leave the neighborhood for ocean swims, camping, backpacking and skiing. That wanderlust brought her to a life of work and discovery in Marseille, France, a Peace Corps assignment in West Africa, six months in Central and South America, graduate school in Idaho, a stint in Eugene working at the Western Environmental Law Center, back to Guinea for two years working with traditional healers and midwives, to Ashland and finally, to Wallowa County.
After almost 10 years as a nurse, Movich’s main writing assignment is documenting chart notes. But after attending Fishtrap’s Outpost on the Snake River program, she rediscovered her desire to write and wander again. When not at Winding Waters Clinic or out and about on trail, she can be found on Alder Slope where she lives with husband, Jeff and youngest daughter, Rosie; cat October; dog, Mia; and assorted chickens. Two older daughters are out of state.
Zahm grew up in, ran away from and later returned to Wallowa County and has now lived here for two-thirds of her life. She spends her time in the mountains, valleys and canyons of the county, either on foot, on skis or on horseback. In addition to writing, she is a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine and uses yoga to ease her patients’ pain.
Her writing focuses on the connections between place, history, a discovery of self, and the ways in which a perfectly ordinary life might provide some sort of insight into the magical world we each inhabit. Her work has been published online at Atticus Review, Streetlight, Manifest-Station, Jenny and in print at The Normal School, Post Road and Oregon East. She received her MFA in creative writing from Eastern Oregon University.
Learn more at Fishtrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.