ENTERPRISE — On online workshop on Neurodiversity in the Workplace will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, hosted by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, according to a press release.
The goal of the workshop is to help employers build more inclusive workplaces. It will be led by trainer Liana Avendaño of Construct the Present.
“Diversity exists naturally in every part of life,” the release stated. “That includes the human brain and its abilities. There is no moral value to the way a brain works, yet those with a more average brain benefit from the way our society and structure are set up. This impacts workplaces and the ability to hire and retain successful employees.”
“By understanding diverse abilities, not only are we setting neurodivergent people up for success, we are creating a world with more inclusive ideas that ultimately benefit everyone," Avendaño said.
The workshop is structured to be engaging for adult learners with a variety of learning styles and includes small group, individual, and larger group activities. Participants will:
• Learn common language and definitions.
• Unpack ways current systems benefit neurotypical brains.
• Learn strategies for creating more inclusive work environments for those with diverse brain chemistry and ability.
• Set commitments for making changes in our workplaces and personal lives.
