The season of gift-giving is upon us. As a parent (or grandparent) you may be finding yourself bombarded by television ads and newspaper ads, ads on social media and store displays promoting the newest, greatest, best, most unusual, your-child-can’t-possibly-do-without-this-toy … well, you get the idea. It’s enough to turn anyone into Mr. Scrooge.
Despite the hype and promotion, it is possible to give a safe toy or gift to your child, one they will enjoy, without breaking the bank. Every year the Consumer Product and Safety Commission puts out a guide on safe toys and ones it deems hazardous and/or unsafe.
According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, about 217,000 children are treated at hospital emergency rooms for toy-related injuries each year. Riding toys (i.e., bicycles or skateboards) are responsible for the majority of toy injuries among children ages 14 and under. The causes of toy-related deaths include choking and suffocation.
The society offers the following tips to make sure you are purchasing a toy or gift that will be safe and enjoyed.
First, inspect the toys before you buy them. Do not buy toys with sharp edges or parts that can be pulled off. For children younger than 3, avoid toys with small parts that can become choking hazards. If it’s part of a toy, if it can fit inside a toilet paper roll, it can cause choking, according to the website www.pihhealth.org.
Check to see if the toy has an ASTM label. The label stands for American Society for Testing and Materials and indicates the toy meets safety standards.
Second, make sure the age and skill level listed on the toy match the age and skill level of the recipient. A toy that is too easy will quickly lead to boredom and one that is too difficult will create frustration.
Other safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season, offered by the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, include not giving toys with ropes and cores (handgun or choking hazards) or that can heat up (causing potential burns). Crayons and markers should be nontoxic.
High-powered magnet sets, or toys with small magnet sets such as building or play sets, should be kept away from small children.
Helmets and safety gear should be purchased to go along with gifts such as bicycles and skateboards. Safety equipment should be properly fitted and always worn. Toys designed for older children should be kept away from younger siblings.
Of course, gift-giving will be dependent on budget, on what your child may have asked from Santa and the toy’s availability. Popular gifts should be ordered early to ensure delivery by the holidays and to avoid disappointment if the gift is out of stock.
With some planning, toy gift giving can be both fun and safe. Happy holidays!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.