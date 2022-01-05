WALLOWA LAKE — Several dozen new year’s revelers washed out 2021 and welcomed in 2022 with a cleansing plunge into a frigid Wallowa Lake on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, under skies that seemed to shine blue just for the event.
New name
Rechristened the Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge, the impromptu event has been going on at least since 2007, said Rich Wandschneider, the only one of the five founders of the event to take part this year.
He estimated there were 40-50 who ran down the boat ramp at the county boat launch site at the north end of the lake during the “first rush.”
“We’ve had as many as 80,” he said, adding that the temperatures that hovered around zero degrees likely discouraged some from participating.
The event was named after Gibans this year in her memory, said her husband, Leon Werdinger. Gibans died in June at age 58 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Gibans was known in the county for starting Backyard Gardens and the Wallowa County Farmers Market. She also was known for her love of the outdoors, including the lake.
“She backpacked, danced, ran the rivers and did all sorts of swimming,” Werdinger said, adding that she even swam the length of the lake and swam in in many mountain lakes, even when they were still partially frozen.
Werdinger contrasted Gibans’ willingness to brave the lake’s icy waters with his own.
“I’m the complete opposite,” he said. “I’m too much of a wimp when it comes to cold water.”
Wandschneider said that at 79, he believes he was the oldest — or one of the oldest — to participate this year.
Both agreed it was fitting to remember Gibans by attaching her name to the plunge.
“She was a mover and a shaker in a lot of ways,” Werdinger said. “She contributed a lot to the community.”
“She’s a heroic figure. She battled cancer many years,” Wandschneider said. “She was very important to what we have in the county today.”
Chilling reaction
Most who participated wanted some form of cleansing off from 2021 and expressed hopes for a better 2022.
That was the attitude of Kayla Rynearson of Enterprise.
“I’ve been doing it for eight years,” she said. “It’s invigorating. You get to wash of the last year.”
Her 12-year-old daughter, Savanna, has joined her for the past several years.
She said the air temperature makes a big difference in how the plunge feels.
“It depends on if it’s warm or cold out. When it’s negative (temperatures), it’s not so bad,” Savanna said. “Last year was warmer and the water was freezing.”
After her dip, she had one word to describe the experience: “COLD!!!”
Kayla Rynearson said she works at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and often many coworkers join her. She said she’s been told it’s not likely an ambulance would be needed at the plunge.
“They say that because we don’t jump off a dock, there’s less likelihood of anybody having any cardiac issues,” she said.
Another long-time plunger, Randi Jandt, also liked memorializing Gibans with the event.
“I don’t do it every year — but with the memorial to Beth, I wanted to this year,” Jandt said. “It’s for luck in the new year. … It’s misery that lasts for a short time.”
One newcomer to the Enterprise area, Stefan Hasselblad, was simple with his reasons for taking the plunge.
“To cleanse,” he said. “It’s a good way to start the new year.”
Coming down from Elgin, Tiffani Lamberts also had a simple reason.
“It’s to wash off the old year and welcome the new,” she said, adding that this year was her second time.
With her was Ariana Lesser of Enterprise.
“It’s my first time doing it,” Lesser said. “I wanted to see if I like it. If I do, maybe I’ll do it again.”
Spectators
There were about as many spectators, photographers and self-described “towel-holders” at the plunge as there were participants.
Jess Bohnsack was on the fence about going in at first, but then decided against it.
“I’ve been in some pretty cold weather, but I’m not going in today,” he said.
Two men with coat-wearing dogs said the plunge would’ve been too cold for the canines.
Denny Kolb said that while he’d taken such a plunge in Minnesota, he’d never done it here.
“I’m just here to watch,” he said.
Another spectator, sitting bundled up with his dog in his pickup, also passed on the experience.
“Are you kidding me?” he said. “We’re not getting out of the truck.”
Wandschneider tried to dispel notions some may have of what jumping in icy water would feel like. He said it’s crucial to quickly warm the extremities after the plunge.
“Believe it or not, it’s not immediately unpleasant,” he said.
