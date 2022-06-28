Awakening a dragon boat, Trudy Turner, a member of the Dragons on the Lake Paddle Club, paints an eye on the head of a dragon boat Friday, June 24, 2022, in Joseph, to officially wake it up for the season.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Clinton Lion installs a head on one of the Dragons on the Lake paddle club’s dragon boats before its “awakening” Friday, June 24, 2022, in Joseph.
JOSEPH — The dragon boats will take to the water at the boat launch dock at the Wallowa Lake Marina for the first time in a couple of years today, Wednesday, June 29, from 6-7 p.m., according to Trudy Turner of the Dragons on the Lake Paddle Club.
“It will be an open paddle,” Turner said in an email. “We want to fill the boat — make a reservation to secure a seat or just come down to the dock 15 minutes early.”
She recommended wearing “light clothing that’s OK to get wet and bring water, eyewear, sunscreen and a sunny disposition.”
She said the boats will be available for three sessions of paddling a week — one at 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays and two sessions on Saturdays. The first session on Saturday is 8-9 a.m. and is open to anyone by donation. Reservations and additional information are available at dragonsonthelakepaddleclub@gmail.com.
The second Saturday paddle, from 9:30-11 a.m., is for those members who want to do race practice. That session is a much more intense workout and timing and active participation are essential, as it is strenuous exercise rather than recreational paddling, Turner said.
Newcomers to the sport would first have to paddle the earlier session so that they can learn the basics before paddling the second, race-practice session.
She said the club currently has 12 personal floatation devices available, so bringing one will be very helpful. The club can only seat as many people as they have safety equipment for.
“The donations will help with buying more and upgrade paddles and other equipment, so the number of PFD’s will change as the season progresses,” she said.
Membership is expected after three paddle sessions for locals, though as a new club it is flexible.
Cost for this short, July-September season is $65. There are work hours taking care of the boats and equipment that can be done to cover dues.
The only age limit is set it at at least 18 and All ability levels are welcomed.
“But we will assess physical concerns on a personal basis for safety reasons,” Turner said.
Turner said the Wallowa Lake Lodge is having a fundraising dinner for the club on Aug. 14 with music and fire dancing on the lawn after dinner and a predinner cocktail hour. Additional details will be available later.
