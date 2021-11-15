Eagle Cap Extreme volunteer meeting Thursday Chieftain staff Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race is holding a volunteer meeting for the January 2022 edition of the race on Thursday, Nov. 18, Director Lynnie Appleton said.The meeting will be held in the Toma's Conference Room, 309 S. River St. in Enterprise, and begins at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoseph man found dead in his homeSemper Fi: Always faithful to family, country, CorpsNew OSU Extension Service director visits Wallowa CountyBiz Buzz: Builders keep building in Wallowa CountyJones named new Joseph mayor pro-temService notice: Mae Cheong Wun McGinnisFarmers fear proposed national monument near Painted Hills would limit grazingNeil to retire as Enterprise public works chiefDeath Notice: Berline HaunWallowa County Voices: Grandkid visits brought him here Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
