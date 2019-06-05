On June 15, the Eagle Cap Shooters Association will open their range on the far end of Ant Flat Road for the 2019 season. The range provides a variety of target distances and conditions, including pistol ranges and trap shooting. It is one of the few in the region that offers a 1000-yard range for rifle shooters.
The Spring Fling is a family event aimed at novice and returning shooters. It begins at 8 a.m. and will include a 3-gun event in which all firearms — shotgun, pistol, and rifle—will be provided. Other events throughout the day include games for kids, and raffle prizes.
Two demonstrations are planned. In the morning, muzzle-loader experts will demonstrate the care, nurture, and use of these old-fashioned and yet modern guns. The Wallowa High School trap shooting team will display their considerable skills with shotguns in the afternoon.
Gunsmiths will be on site throughout the day to appraise and answer questions about firearms. For those who may be harboring an older gun, or who might not be familiar with firearms, it’s a good opportunity to find out more about them.
The Stubborn Mule will provide a really good lunch for a very nominal price.
“We want people to learn about firearms and understand their use and care,” said Eagle Cap Shooting Association president Doug Wickre. “This is a family event. We will provide all the firearms, instruction, and help. It’s a great opportunity to make new friends and come out and shoot with us.”
