Summer is quickly coming to an end and fall is just around the corner. This means local fairs are underway, and they provide a wonderful opportunity for hands-on learning experiences for our children. And there is also that back-to-school shopping trip to buy school clothes and supplies.
Taking a few minutes and preparing for your adventures can become a passive learning experience for you and your children, possibly lessening stress for everyone.
Planning your trip to the fair can lessen some frustrations. When children arrive, they often become overwhelmed with all that is happening and the excitement. Therefore, taking the time to plan out your visit may help curb their excitement about the activities happening in front of them. Having that plan allows you to remind them that there is a plan of things to see, and if there is time, you can come back and check that out. In most cases, this will advert a meltdown if they know there is a chance they will get to see the exhibit after the plan they helped create is completed.
During your planning time, suggest a few areas you would like to check out during your visit. As you plan for things you wish to see, make a list. Depending on the ages, the children can write their own lists. Most fairs publish maps before the event, and using that map during your planning helps children learn the importance of researching things before a visit.
This is also a great time to share your experiences at the fair with your children. Research has shown that sharing both good and not-so-good experiences that have happened to you helps build stronger self-esteem and teaches them it is OK if things don’t go as planned and that they may even turn out better. This allows the development of self-evaluation and building the understanding that things don’t always go as planned.
Taking the time before a big event and letting your children know what to expect will lessen the possibility of a major meltdown, avoiding frustration for all.
———
Scott Smith has been in education for the past 43 years. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith lives with his wife in Mosier, Oregon, and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.