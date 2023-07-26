Scott Smith 2023

Scott Smith

Four key characteristics that help children thrive as they get older are developing joyfulness, identifying meaning, engaging in activities, and social interaction. These characteristics are found in adults who are thankful, successful, and happy.

Media today portray to our youth what “joyfulness” looks like. But joyfulness is a personal feeling that children need to develop on their own. If they are left to learn joyfulness from the media there is a great chance they will not know what true joy of life is. This takes some work on the adult’s part to make this happen.

Scott Smith has been in education for the past 43 years. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith lives with his wife in Mosier, Oregon, and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.

