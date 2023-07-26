Four key characteristics that help children thrive as they get older are developing joyfulness, identifying meaning, engaging in activities, and social interaction. These characteristics are found in adults who are thankful, successful, and happy.
Media today portray to our youth what “joyfulness” looks like. But joyfulness is a personal feeling that children need to develop on their own. If they are left to learn joyfulness from the media there is a great chance they will not know what true joy of life is. This takes some work on the adult’s part to make this happen.
Adults taking the time to express how much fun activities like going berry picking or fishing are to you as an adult help to foster intrinsic joy. Asking children what they liked may mean making them choose something and not just allowing the answer, “nothing.” This forces them to develop the skill of evaluating self-experience. It’s way easier to list things we don’t like, so it is important to force them to look for positives.
Identifying meaning is the skill of learning to evaluate why an object or situation has meaning. This is not a natural skill. Once attached to an activity, they can begin applying it to other situations, good or bad, and develop this understanding leading to lifelong happiness.
Engaging in activities allows children to deepen their understanding of what is expected. It is so easy to tell them what they need to do or why it has to be done, but often they might not have background knowledge. Allowing them to engage in the activity or task allows them to develop their understanding of the importance of the task. Don’t stop at simply telling them. Provide active engagement where they have to apply the information.
Social interaction is important for kids to experience. Younger children start building their peer relationships at day-care age. You can see them take interest in what other children are doing. Older children may need more support when learning to interact with peers. Youth programs are a great way to develop these skills.
At the end of the day, taking the time to ask your kids what they were thankful for allows them to practice self-evaluation. This encourages them to look for the positives in their day and lives that will hopefully lead to them being thankful, successful, and happy adults.
———
Scott Smith has been in education for the past 43 years. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith lives with his wife in Mosier, Oregon, and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.
