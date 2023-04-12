Our lives are busy. We often assume that our children understand what we say and can apply what we say. However, when young, they still have a very concrete or black-and-white understanding of language and have not learned to apply what we are saying. This is the reason they often answer with “WHY.”

Telling and teaching may appear the same, but they are very different. Telling is giving a directive that you expect someone to follow. Teaching may be giving the same direction but justifying the task. As the child’s language skills build, they will learn to apply the directive by drawing their own conclusions. Many young children need support to make those conclusions.

Scott Smith is a Umatilla County educator with 40-plus years of experience. He taught at McNary Heights Elementary School and then for Eastern Oregon University in their teacher education program at Blue Mountain Community College. He serves on the Decoding Dyslexia-OR board as its parent/teacher liaison.

