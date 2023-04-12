Our lives are busy. We often assume that our children understand what we say and can apply what we say. However, when young, they still have a very concrete or black-and-white understanding of language and have not learned to apply what we are saying. This is the reason they often answer with “WHY.”
Telling and teaching may appear the same, but they are very different. Telling is giving a directive that you expect someone to follow. Teaching may be giving the same direction but justifying the task. As the child’s language skills build, they will learn to apply the directive by drawing their own conclusions. Many young children need support to make those conclusions.
Teaching is giving the “why” and fostering their ability to analyze what is happening. An example of telling might be saying, “Don’t run!” Whereas teaching would be giving them the reason why they shouldn’t run. In our fast-paced world with young children, it’s hard to remember that second part, yet it is vital to their ability to process information accurately.
Children ask the question, “Why?” and depending on their developmental stage, they may be unable to apply what you ask them. Therefore they seek justification with “Why?” If they ask “Why?” this is a sign they need support in developing their information processing. If you respond with, “Why do you think?” and they say, “I don’t know,” this shows they have not developed their understanding of drawing conclusions yet. You can quickly address this by adding a tag to the end of your requests.
We as adults are often fast to assume they’re just being passive, yet they are providing us with a clue that they need more practice in applying language. So saying, “Please, take the garbage out; the bag is full,” provides the reason it needs to be taken out.
As children move through the stages of development of applied understanding, they begin to be able to conclude the “Why?” on their own. Until they do, simply telling them to do something may bring frustration, and you also need to be ready for the response of “Why?” When you provide the “why” before they ask, the same situation becomes a teaching opportunity and allows them to develop their applied understanding of things around them.
Scott Smith is a Umatilla County educator with 40-plus years of experience. He taught at McNary Heights Elementary School and then for Eastern Oregon University in their teacher education program at Blue Mountain Community College. He serves on the Decoding Dyslexia-OR board as its parent/teacher liaison.
