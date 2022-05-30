Enterprise High School’s 2022 graduates are led to the floor of the gym by valedictorian Maelen Rose Movich-Fields, left, and salutatorian Alona Yost during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Maelen Rose Movich-Fields gives her address during commencement ceremonies for the Enterprise High School Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Listening behind her are, from left, outgoing EHS Principal Blake Carlsen, district Director of Youth Services Mandy Decker and district Superintendent Tom Crane.
Enterprise School Superintendent Tom Crane, right, welcomes the graduates, families and friends to commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 28, 2022. With Crane on stage are outgoing EHS Principal Blake Carlsen and Mandy Decker, the district’s director of youth services.
ENTERPRISE — About 150 family members and friends filled the gymnasium at Enterprise High School to see the 27 graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 receive their diplomas Saturday, May 28.
The event had been planned to be held either in the gym or outdoors at the nearby football field, but the threat of rain — which materialized later in the afternoon — led school officials to choose the indoor option.
District Superintendent Tom Crane, who hosted the event alongside outgoing EHS Principal Blake Carlsen and district Director of Student Services Mandy Decker, offered recognition to numerous groups in attendance, including the faculty and staff, alumni and, lastly, had the graduates turn and offer a round of applause to their parents.
Class President Maelen Rose Movich-Fields addressed the audience as valedictorian, while Alona Yost did so as salutatorian.
Various colored cords adorned the graduates’ robes indicating whether they were valedictorian/salutatorian, a member of the National Honor Society, had an accumulative grade point average of 3.33 or better, were a four-year member of the FFA or a four-year member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Many of the grads also took it upon themselves to adorn their mortarboards with messages and the colleges they planned to attend.
As each graduate was welcomed on stage to receive their diploma, they stood showing the sheepskin while Carlsen read the list of scholarships they’d earned and a bit about their post-high school plans. Some were going directly into the workforce while others had plans to continue their education.
