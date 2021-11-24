ENTERPRISE — Once again, the Enterprise Elks are partnering with more than a dozen local organizations to help ensure that those in need will have a good Christmas meal — and some presents for the kids, according to a press release.
Every organization throughout Wallowa Valley, from 4-H, FFA, FFCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the granges, Community Connection of Wallowa County and other public organizations, along with individuals, are putting together food baskets containing a basic Christmas dinner and gifts for kids 17 or younger to be distributed throughout the community.
The Tree of Giving is organized by the county Department of Youth Services and Enterprise Flower Shop. The tree is set up in the flower shop and gift suggestions for different-sized families hang on the tree for shoppers to select from.
Those who select gifts to give are asked to bring them unwrapped but in a gift bag with the appropriate tag attached to make sure they get to the correct families.
Those who wish to be recipients for the Christmas basket and Tree of Giving must apply. Forms are available at Community Connection or at the city halls of Enterprise, Joseph or Wallowa. They’re also available at Building Healthy Families or the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and on the Tree of Giving & Elk’s Christmas Basket Facebook page.
The completed forms should be turned in as soon as possible to any of the above places or by email to bpoe1829@gmail.com or by mail to Enterprise Elks, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
Delivery day will be Dec. 18, when Elks members and community volunteers will deliver the gifts. Anyone interested in helping as a volunteer should show up at 9 a.m. on delivery day at the Elks Lodge.
As costs rise and more people are in need of help, more donations are welcome from individuals, families and organizations, the release stated. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation or to donate a specific item may send a check to the Elks Christmas Basket Program at the Enterprise Elks.
For more information, contact Randy Morgan of the Elks at 541-263-0327 or email bpoe1829@gmail.com.
Also, Pam Latta will coordinate gifts for the adult care residents’ program, where each resident in the county adult care facilities is to receive a gift. Last year, about 100 adult care residents received gifts, the release stated.
Any food items left over from the programs will be donated to the Wallowa County Food Bank at Community Connection.
