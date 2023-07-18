The Enterprise FCCLA chapter poses in Denver at the group’s national conference early in July. From left are Kara Peters, Roan Flynn, Luke Clinchy, Ransom Peters, Andrew Nordtvedt, Noah Meyer, Parker Siebe, Chase Duncan, Maddie Nordtvedt, Ashlynn Greer, Codi Cunningham, Tessa Duncan, Joseph Fish, Lydia Yost, Tamarah Duncan and Jordyn Ellis.
Enterprise FCCLA/Contributed Photo
Maddie Nordtvedt won a gold medal and first place in the nation in Focus on Children, Level 3, early this month at the FCCLA Nationals in Denver.
Enterprise FCCLA/
Contributed Photo
Chase Duncan, Roan Flynn and Noah Meyer won a gold medal and third place in the nation in Professional Presentation, Level 3 at the FCCLA National Conference in Denver earlier this month.
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Junior/Senior High School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America sent 14 youths to the national leadership conference in Denver earlier this month.
The July 2-6 event brought together more than 7,900 youths who are passionate about family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools in junior high and high school.
The conference provided the Enterprise students “with a wealth of incredible opportunities, including attending inspiring speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level and networking with fellow youth leaders,” said Tamarah Duncan, the group’s adviser who chaperoned the youths.
Centered around the theme “incREDible,” the conference highlighted how FCCLA offers prospects to its members and advisers through family and consumer sciences education. The organization explores career opportunities and works to instill real-world skills, advocacy and service to empower its members, a press release said.
During the conference, Duncan said, Enterprise students “showcased their exceptional talent and dedication by competing or volunteering in various competitive events. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their hard work, determination and commitment.”
The results of their participation at the national level are:
• Maddie Nordtvedt: Gold medal and first place in the nation in Focus on Children, Level 3.
• Chase Duncan, Roan Flynn and Noah Meyer: Gold medal and third place in the nation in Professional Presentation, Level 3.
• Parker Siebe: Gold medal and fourth place in Interpersonal Communications, Level 3.
• Andrew Nordtvedt: Gold medal and ninth place in Professional Presentation, Level 2.
• Tessa Duncan: Gold medal and 12th place in National Programs in Action, Level 2.
• Codi Cunningham: Gold medal and 14th place in Job Interview, Level 3.
• Luke Clinchy: Silver medal in Career Investigation, Level 3.
• Lydia Yost and Jordyn Ellis: Silver medal in Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2.
• Ashlynn Greer: Bronze medal in National Programs in Action, Level 3.
• Joseph Fish: Volunteer evaluator for professional presentation.
• Ransom Peters: Volunteer student room consultant for professional presentation.
The “Top 10” had the opportunity to walk across the stage with the “Top 3” receiving a plaque and the honor to stand on the podium on the national stage. All other gold and silver medal finishers received medals to commemorate their accomplishments.
In addition to conference activities, Enterprise students attended a Colorado Rockies baseball game, visited the Elitch Gardens amusement park and enjoyed other amenities.
Kara Peters, a parent, joined Duncan as a chaperone.
