ENTERPRISE — Several activities are on the schedule for the Enterprise High School FFA Chapter in the coming weeks and district winners have been announced.
On Thursday, March 16, chapter members will leave for the state convention in Redmond. They will attend workshops, go shopping, see historical sights and more.
They will be joined by two students from Hope, Indiana, who are spending the week in Enterprise to experience life here and attend the convention. Members of the Enterprise chapter are spending time in Indiana this week.
On Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m., the chapter will hold its annual auction in the high school cafeteria at 201 SE Fourth St. Among the items that will be up for sale will be a handcrafted table, chair and custom blanket holder.
Then, on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m., the chapter will hold its annual spring banquet in the school cafeteria. At the banquet, new chapter officers will be announced, awards will be given and four-year senior FFA members will receive their cords for graduation, as well as other announcements and student speakers.
District awards for the chapter also were announced recently. This year at the annual FFA District Leadership Contest participants competed in the creed, parliamentary procedure and public speaking competitions. Results included:
• Chapter Treasurer Codi Cunningham ran for a district officer position and won the secretary post.
• Fourth place advanced, the Parliamentary Procedure team.
• Third place FFA Creed, Kaylee Eaves.
• Fourth place FFA Creed, Tylee Evans.
• Fifth place FFA Creed, Owyhee Harguess.
• Third place Conduct of Chapter Meetings, A team.
• Second place Conduct of Chapter Meetings, B team.
• Fourth place Sophomore Public Speaking, Hannah Kate Sheehy.
• Second place Beginning Public Speaking, Jacob Journigan.
• Third place Beginning Public Speaking, Jocelyn Follett.
• Fourth place Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Tanner Kesecker.
