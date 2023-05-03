EntFFA.jpg

Members of the Enterprise FFA Horticulture Class will hold their annual plant sale May 18-21, 2023, at the high school.

 Enterprise FFA/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The FFA Chapter at Enterprise High School will celebrate a successful year, Thursday, May 4, with its Spring Chapter Banquet, according to a press release.

The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. at the school, 201 SE Fourth St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.