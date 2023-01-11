ENTERPRISE — Creed Speaking Night for the Enterprise FFA Chapter will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a press release.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Enterprise High School, 201 SE Fourth St.
Many of the FFA members who are freshmen will be reciting the FFA creed and receiving their green-hand degrees. Each member is required to give the creed if they want to attend the national convention the next year. The night's winner will get their new FFA jacket paid for.
There will also be an all-you-can-eat taco feed for $5, along with a dessert auction.
The FFA Creed is: “I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.”
In addition, the Enterprise FFA Chapter Is raising money by selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Anyone who would like to buy a box should contact any FFA member. The doughnuts cost $12 a dozen. Order forms are due on Jan. 18 and the doughnuts will arrive Jan. 26.
Upcoming FFA activities include:
• Jan. 31: State scholarship and Washington Leadership Conference scholarship applications due.
