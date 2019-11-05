More than 120 goblins, ghouls, superheroes and princesses from Enterprise Elementary School stormed the city’s business district in the early afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 31, to get Halloween festivities underway – and to collect candy from participating businesses.
Sandy Wiedeman, school secretary, said the businesses always call to make sure the school is doing the annual parade.
“We can’t get them all, but we try,” she said.
She said kindergarten classes taught by Petie Evans and Tricia Otten, first-grade classes taught by Janell Yanke and Jordan Hook, second-graders taught by Mishelle Williams and Julie Butterfield and third-graders taught by Tori Corak and Butterfield participated.
As could be expected there was a wide variety of costumes among the kids, as well as among the teachers, teacher aides and parents who came along to help.
One first-grader, Erica Arenas, made quite a sight coming out of the Wallowa County Courthouse dressed as a convict. Only the knowledge that there’s no jail there kept one from wondering if she was an escapee.
But all the kids – and the adults – seemed to be having a great time.
“I don’t know who’s more excited, the adults or the kids,” Wiedeman said.
