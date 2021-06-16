ENTERPRISE — Enterprise will host the annual 148th State Grange Convention from Saturday-Thursday, June 19-24, at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds according to a press release.
Grange members from throughout the state are expected to attend. The state grange is divided into six districts. District 6 is comprised of the eastern 10 counties of Oregon. With recognition of the importance of rodeos in Eastern Oregon, District 6 chose the theme of “Get Your Kicks in District 6.”
The convention will begin with a talent show and banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Enterprise Christian Church.
Hurricane Creek Grange Master David McBride said the talent show is “Just some fun with grangers sharing their skill. The contest is only open to Grange members, though the public is invited to attend for free. The winner does get sponsored to compete during the National Grange Convention.”
The Grange, officially known as the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, is a fraternal organization with a rich history and an important community presence in the United States. The grange has its roots in agricultural traditions and today serves the needs of communities across the country. The Oregon State Grange began in 1873 and has community granges located throughout Oregon. During the state convention, grangers will enjoy meeting together with friends and discussing resolutions concerning various issues.
For more information, contact McBride at 541-426-0463 davidmcbride8@gmail.com or fellow co-chair Brinda Stanley at 541-398-0026 or brindastanley@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.