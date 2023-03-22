Joseph Fish

Joseph Fish, a senior at Enterprise High School, earned a spot in the Oregon state finals of the 86th Annual American Legion High School Oratorical U.S. Constitution Speech Contest, and collected a $1,500 scholarship.

Fish punched his ticket to the state finals, held in Lebanon over Presidents Day weekend, at the Legion’s local contest, held Dec. 30 in Enterprise.

