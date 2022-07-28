JOSEPH — Entries are now being taken for the 40th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts by Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
The deadline is 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
The festival is the largest juried fine-art exhibition in Eastern Oregon, featuring representational and traditional realism from the Pacific Northwest and beyond, as well as contemporary art, according to a press release. The festival reflects the beauty, culture and traditions of the region through its arts and artists.
Consistent with that intent, any subject, style, or medium within the categories listed below will be considered by our jury. The categories are as follows:
• Sculpture: Any three-dimensional work in wood, clay, stone, bronze or other metal.
• Painting: Oil, acrylic or watercolor.
• Drawing: Pastel, pencil, graphite, charcoal, ink or any combination thereof.
• Printmaking: Woodblock, engraving, etching, monoprint, aquatint, linotype, lithography, silkscreen or digital art prints.
• Photography: Any image captured, either on light-sensitive film or electronically in digital form, including digitally or otherwise altered prints.
• Other: Glass, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics or mixed media.
Copies, kits, reproductions or work done under the supervision of an instructor are not eligible.
Accepted artists will be invited to participate in our quick draw and plein air painting events and provided with one complementary ticket to the opening reception. Additional tickets can be purchased through the Josephy Center in person and online.
For more information and instructions to apply, visit the website josephy.org or https://josephy.org/event/40th-annual-wallowa-valley-festival-of-arts-application.
