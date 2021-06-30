JOSEPH — Submissions are now being accepted for the 39th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts that will be Sept. 11-19 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.
Deadline for submissions is Aug. 1. Acceptance emails will be sent Aug. 9-13. A maximum of three pieces will be accepted. There is a $30 entry fee.
The fine-art show opens what some call a “season of art” in Wallowa County. There will be an extended En Plein Air Competition from Sept. 11 – 17, a Fine Art Show and silent auction Sept. 17-19 and the Summer Arts Classic Concert on Sept. 19.
Categories for this year’s festival include:
• Sculpture: Any three-dimensional work in wood, clay, stone, bronze or other metal.
• Painting: Oil, acrylic or watercolor.
• Drawing: Pastel, pencil, graphite, charcoal, ink or any combination thereof.
• Printmaking: Woodblock, engraving, etching, monoprint, aquatint, linotype, lithography, silkscreen or digital art prints.
• Photography: Any photograph that begins with the capture of the image through a lens, including digitally-altered photography.
• Other: Glass, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics or mixed media.
For more information, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/festival-of-the-arts.
