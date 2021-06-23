JOSEPH — A new exhibit that opened Tuesday, June 22, looks at the Nez Perce Treaties of 1855 and 1863, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, with a reception Saturday at 4 p.m. to conclude the exhibit.
It also looks at a “Proposed Reservation for the Roaming Nez Perce Indians in the Wallowa Valley in Oregon,” promulgated and then rescinded by President U.S. Grant’s executive orders, according to a press release. The exhibit features historic drawings and paintings, facsimile pages from the treaties and explanations of treaty language that show their relevance to the present day.
Three tribal artists, Kevin Peters, Phil Cash Cash and Kellen Trenal, will address the treaties in beads and paint. The art will be on display during the exhibit and will be available for sale.
An image, courtesy Washington State University Libraries, shows boundary lines of 1855 and 1863 treaties, as well as for Grant’s proposed reservation in the Wallowa Valley. All are addressed in the exhibit.
For more information, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/event/nez-perce-treaties-reservation.
