JOSEPH — An exhibit examining the treaties between the United States and Nez Perce Indians will be held at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture on Wednesday, June 23 through Monday, July 26.
The exhibit will include work by tribal artists exploring the treaties and treaty language in two and three dimensions.
Most people come to the Nez Perce story through the 1,200-plus mile fighting retreat that is known as the Nez Perce War of 1877. The Treaty of 1855, which established the Nez Perce Reservation in the Oregon, Idaho and Washington and the Treaty of 1863, which shrunk the reservation lands by 90% to the current Idaho reservation are well documented in the history books. Much less is written about President U.S. Grant's executive order of 1873, which established a reservation in the Wallowa for Chief Joseph and his band Walwama, the people of Walawa.
This exhibit is a mere sketchbook of the people and ideas that made treaties and reservation land promises the orders of the day 1855-1875, and then collapsed into war in 1877.
