ENTERPRISE — It was their mutual Christian faith that brought them together nearly 50 years ago when Norm and Dorothy Pratt married — and that faith has helped keep them together, they recalled recently as they prepare to celebrate another Valentine’s Day.
“After we met, we didn’t date except but by phone calls for a while,” Norm said in an interview Tuesday, Jan. 31. “We were both checking out to see if the other was a Christian or not. That had to be first and foremost.”
She was living in Elgin and he was working the ranch his great-grandfather, Ira Pratt, had homesteaded in the Elk Mountain area east of Enterprise.
“We had conversations about what we believed. When we dated, she had all kinds of questions, like what do you think about disciplining kids?” he said. “It was some interesting dating.”
The kids were certainly another issue. Between them, they have 13 — along with 39 grandchildren and 40-plus great-grandchildren.
“I asked him what he thought a Christian husband should be like,” Dorothy said. “I don’t remember what he said, but I was satisfied.”
Quite a broodThe Pratts started with four kids of Norm’s and four biological kids of Dorothy’s along with two she and her first husband had adopted. Divorced, Norm’s first wife kept the two girls and he kept the boys. Dorothy’s first husband — with whom she had moved to Elgin from California six months before he died —fostered a couple of kids.
When the Pratts married on May 25, 1973, they adopted Dorothy’s adopted kids and added more until the total was 13.
“After our wedding, we had 10 kids at our house to start off with,” Norm said.
The kids and their offspring made for quite a brood.
“Since we retired, we had Fourth of July weekends here,” he said, showing photograph albums of the gatherings. “We have such a big family, they’d really show up here in numbers.”
The Pratts still are amazed at how large the family is.
“Sometimes we’ve had up to 60 here,” Norm said. “Some of them staying in motels, some in four or five motor homes or camp trailers.”
The horses and four-wheelers helped get people around. A zip line connected to a treehouse helped keep the kids entertained.
“The little kids really thought that was something,” Norm said.
Making the newsIt was those kids Norm was courting — as much as Dorothy — on a night in January 1973 when, as reported in the Chieftain and again in an “Out of the Past” column last month, he was caught in a collision on the icy highway west of Wallowa.
A police officer was chasing a car heading from Wallowa to La Grande when the fleeing vehicle broadsided Norm’s pickup. Norm recalls that his pickup was totaled and he got a few bumps and scrapes, though not as seriously as the other driver, who was hospitalized.
Norm recalls that he had been up to Elgin to give snowmobile rides to Dorothy’s kids that night and was on his way home.
“I took a snowmobile over there and gave the kids a ride,” he said. “I was giving them a good time.”
Allemande left
Initially, though it was Dorothy’s interest in square dancing that became the activity that actually brought the Pratts together.
“I was square dancing in Elgin,” she said. “They had a square-dance festival at the big hall (the Edelweiss Inn) at the lake.”
“Every September, they had a big square-dance festival there,” Norm recalled, though he wasn’t so into dancing. “I had some friends who square danced and kept asking me, ‘There’s three single gals who square dance and you need to show up.’”
“The girls that I hung around with had met him at the church camp at the lake and told me about him and I thought I’d like to meet him,” she said.
After 50 years, neither remembers exactly what they were told about the other, but they agree it sparked an interest.
“They told me enough that I wanted to meet him,” Dorothy said.
Lifelong ranchers
Norm recalls that when he and Dorothy were first dating, she and her kids were working on building a house.
“She was a city gal,” he said. “She and her kids were building a house themselves, a big five-bedroom house. Then when we dated, she had to decide whether she was going to move into that house or get married to me. She was working on her dream house and she never moved into it.”
But did she have any regrets?
“No, I’ve got him,” she said as she lovingly slapped his knee. “I don’t miss it.”
For the first year of their married life, they lived near a ranch where Norm worked along Elk Mountain Road, not far from where his uncle ranched the family homestead.
“The first house — the homestead house — got burned down,” Norm said. “(Great-Grandfather) Ira lived there, (Grandfather) Everett lived there and (Uncle) Delbert ran the place and I bought it from Delbert.”
Norm said the land is out of the family now.
“One of my boys would’ve liked to farm, but his wife was a city gal and they moved to Portland,” he said.
When Norm and Dorothy decided to retire, they sold most of the old Pratt land and kept 12 acres as their retirement home. There, they built a modular home with a full basement suitable for one of their sons, Doug Agnor, who spent 30 years as a missionary in Russia. Agnor now is working in Spokane, Washington.
International connections have proven interesting. It was one time, while visiting Agnor in Russia, that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks took place. That put a bit of a hitch in their travel plans getting home.
“When we came, security wasn’t that bad,” Norm said. “When we left, they had soldiers lined up all over in Russia. It was interesting. At the airport in London, we met these German guys and they said, ‘Go after them! Get ’em!’ They were trying to show support.”
Back home on Elk Mountain, they recall good times.
They had a raft they’d take kids down the Grande Ronde River on. And on the ranch, of course, there were the horses.
“We used to take horses on excursions to the high lakes,” Norm said. “When we had the ranches, we had lots of horses and could take quite a crew to the mountains.”
He said they also attracted folks from church to help out with driving cattle to summer pasture. Norm would supply horses for those without.
“I’d put them on a horse,” he said. “They were greenhorns, but they were a crew.”
But the Pratts are down to just one horse and a mule now.
Faith was the foundation
But it was their shared faith in God that kept the Pratts solid in their relationship this past half-century.
When asked to what they attribute the solidity of their marriage, Dorothy points to a wall hanging in the form of a cross that quotes 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 from the “Love Chapter,” where the Apostle Paul urges the Corinthians to highly value love.
“Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, trusts, hopes, perseveres. Love never fails.”
“I’ve never been sorry that I married him,” she said.
“I’ve always loved her all these years,” he said.
