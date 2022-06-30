JOSEPH — A recurring event at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph began Friday, June 29, where families can gather to enjoy and learn arts and crafts, according to a press release.

The free Family Crafty Friday takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the summer.

Families can drop in to enjoy a free craft-making experience together. Make what you’d like or follow one of the center’s ready-made project ideas with help from the craft assistant.

The center will supply all the materials and some inspiration.

Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older pal.

The center is located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph. For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email artdirector@josephy.org.

