Members of the Joseph Charter School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America present a check to the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group after giving a presentation Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the hospital. From left are Ryson Collier, a sophomore; Dawn Haskett, referral coordinator for the hospital; Lucas Goodrich, a freshman; and Jett Leavitt, also a freshman.
ENTERPRISE — Members of the Joseph Charter School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America presented a check for $627.50 to the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group after a presentation Tuesday, May 17, at the hospital.
The check represented a portion of what the FCCLA kids had raised since December through a variety of fundraisers, according to their adviser, Lisa Collier.
“They’re making a real difference in their community,” Collier said.
The youths solicited — and received — donations from 17 local businesses, held a silent auction, a raffle and other fundraising activities to raise $1,255. They gave half to the support group and half to a family stricken by breast cancer.
Dawn Haskett, a certified nurse’s aide and referral coordinator for the hospital’s surgery clinic, accepted the check on behalf of the support group.
There were about a dozen members of the support group on hand to hear the FCCLA youths’ presentation on what they had learned about breast cancer and how it affects families. Some of those present were breast cancer survivors and they expressed their gratitude for the youths’ work.
