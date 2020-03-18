JOSEPH — Want to find a way to give of yourself? Well, give yourself — or at least a portion. That was the message conveyed Thursday, March 12, by four junior high members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) to about 60 high school students during a presentation on organ donation at Joseph Charter School.
The FCCLA seventh-graders shared stories of donors, recipients and a video from Donate Life America, a nonprofit that promotes organ donation, that told stories of transplant donors and recipients.
Following their presentation, the FCCLA students asked the listeners to take a survey to assess their response to the information they heard and any changes in their thoughts on organ donation. They also gave a presentation that night at the Joseph City Council meeting and the following morning to JCS staff. According to the survey:
1. Would you say you have a better understanding of the importance of organ and tissue donation than you had prior? Student response was 97.8% yes, Staff 100% yes.
2. After this assembly would you be likely to be an organ/tissue donor? Student response 82.6% yes, staff 93% yes.
3. Would you be likely to share the information that you learned today with your family and friends? Student response 82.6% yes, staff 93% yes.
Two of the FCCLA members told part of the story of Katie Jo Morgan, a 36-year-old single mom from Joseph, who has been waiting for a kidney transplant for two years. She’s finally on a list and has the $4,000 required by hospitals to cover post-transplant living expenses so she can remain near the hospital for regular checkups.
Ryson Collier said the FCCLA helped raise $1,154 to put her over the top in her quest for the $4,000. She goes in for extensive testing later this month to be sure she and the donor — a local man — are a proper match.
“This is a testament to our close-knit community,” said Lucas Goodrich, who also told of Morgan’s story. “We’re thankful for those who give up a literal piece of themselves so that others might live.”
Another FCCLA member, Addie Moore, told that according to the Donate Life website, there are now more than 100,000 waiting on transplant lists, including more than 800 in Oregon.
“Every day, 22 people die from not receiving an organ in time,” Addie said. “In 2019, more than 2,000 children received transplants and more than 2,000 were still waiting.”
But the most compelling stories came from the donors and recipients.
JCS alumnus William Castilleja, who operates Paul’s Chevron in Joseph with his father, Paul, told how about six or seven years ago, Paul developed kidney disease. The kidneys were still functioning, but deteriorated to the point he had to go on dialysis for a couple of years. William said an uncle in Texas wanted to donate a kidney, but was unable to.
“So I decided that I would,” William said. “Watching someone … and their quality of life begin to deteriorate, that really has a profound effect on you and that was the reason I decided to donate.”
After going through the extensive testing process, it was determined the 42-year-old William was healthy enough to give a kidney to his 75-year-old father. The two went to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland and the surgery was done Jan. 15, 2019.
Paul was visibly emotional when discussing the transplant experience.
“My son gave me a kidney and I survived it. Now I have three kidneys,” he said, noting that the doctors did not remove his old kidneys. “He saw what I was going through. It was painful a little bit.”
Paul also was grateful for friends and family.
“I have a lot of friends and a lot of family,” he said, “I was very fortunate that I had enough people who wanted to donate to me, and my son, here, donated his kidney. I can honestly say that with my son — I’m 75 years old and I forget how old you are? — but it makes a world of difference having someone younger to donate. We’re all doing everything we can to try to help each other.”
The elder Castilleja urged the young people in the crowd to do what they can to avoid serious health issues like he’s experienced.
“I want to urge you folks to take care of your bodies,” he said. “All I ask of you folks is to take care of yourselves and let us all live our lives in joy, and in time be able to grow up and get married and have children. That’s very important.”
Nikki Beachy was able to donate kidney to a Colorado man who’d ended up in a coma and was then on dialysis a couple years. She was one of two potential donors. Since the other was younger, doctors wanted to try him first.
“His kidneys were probably a little more pristine than mine,” Beachy said.
But then a tumor was found on one kidney and she was tapped as the donor. She told how the transplant was done laparoscopically with a robot-like machine going in through the front of the abdomen.
“It looks kind of like an arachnid — a spider — that’s operated by a surgeon,” she said.
Once it enters the abdomen, CO2 is use to inflate it and the kidney is removed. She said it’s less intrusive than standard surgery, causing a smaller wound and requiring less recovery time.
William Castilleja confirmed the kidney removal process and short healing time. Both said they are in good health now.
“It really hasn’t affected me, but I do watch my water intake and I would recommend to you to drink a lot of water,” he said.
He even said he was able to become quite active quickly.
“I was back in the county in two weeks and within three weeks,” he said. “I wasn’t supposed to, but I was working minimally and — I’m kind of a younger guy — so 34 days after the surgery, I was up at Fergie snowboarding,” which elicited chuckles from listeners.
Paul Castilleja also is feeling fit.
“Since they left me with three kidneys, I want to live until I’m about 105 years old,” he joked. “And after that, I’m going to want to see if I can get another job.”
