JOSEPH — There are still a few spots left in Roger Amerman’s “Native American Featherwork” workshop, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
The one-day workshop begins at 9 a.m.
Workshop numbers are limited by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Josephy Center’s concerns for health and safety. Masks are required.
The workshop fee is $75.
Amerman, who taught a popular Plateau beading workshop here last year, is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, a former Park Ranger with the U.S. National Park Service at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site, in Walla Walla, Wash. and a highly accomplished artist whose work has been featured throughout the United States, including at the Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C.
He has developed strong associations and ties with Umatilla, Yakama and the Nez Perce communities through educational and working activities. Roger lives with his Nez Perce wife on her reservation in north-central Idaho, and has written, lectured and taught across the West.
For more information, or to enroll, go to josephy.org, or call or email Rich Wandschneder at 541-432-0505, rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.