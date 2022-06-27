Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen Maggie Zacharias, right, leads riders across the road from the rodeo grounds Friday, June 24, 2022, at the start of a trail ride to kick off the CJD Ranch Rodeo. The riders rode through Joseph and up the East Moraine.
The Temple Ranch team of, from left, Tristin Bales, Joshua Bales and Brian Temple direct a calf into a pen during the team sorting event Saturday, June 25, 2022, of the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph. The team came in second for both the event and the day.
Casey Little raises his hands to signal the calf is tied in the team doctoring event as the timekeeper brings the flag down while Quail Run Ranch team members Jerry Cobb and Barrie Qualle assist Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A contestant plants a brand on the right rib as required while his teammate holds the calf taut Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the team branding event in the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Future rodeo stars — and some assisting parents — gallop toward the finish line Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the stick horse competition of the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A calf is successfully headed and heeled during the pasture roping competition Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Joshua Bales of the Temple Ranch team successfully herds a calf into a pen Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the team sorting event of the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A couple dozen riders rode up the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake on Friday, June 24, 2022, during a trail ride that kicked off the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo.
JOSEPH — The winners of the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo were led by the team from Fence Creek Ranch of Hanley Miller, Hadley Miller and Sy York when all was said and done Saturday, June 25, at the Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph.
The rodeo began the day before as a couple dozen riders took part in a trail ride from the arena, through town and up the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake.
But the real action took place as local teams of wranglers demonstrated working ranch skills of branding, doctoring, sorting and roping, as well as seeing budding young future cowboys and cowgirls try their hands at a stick horse race.
Robin Lewis, one of the rodeo organizers, said about 200 people attended and the event raised about $5,500, including funds raised through the live and silent auctions and a percentage of the Calcutta. The funds raised go to local high school students who graduated this year.
Scholarship recipients this year were Ian Goodrich of Joseph and Alona Yost of Enterprise. There was no entrant from Wallowa.
Points won for the day among the teams — after the Fence Creek Ranch — were Temple Ranch of Brian Temple, Tristin Bales and Joshua Bales in second; Quail Run Ranch of Barrie Qualle, Casey Little and Jerry Cobb in third; and Smiling M Ranch of Bo Patzke, Damion Patton and Shawn Morehead in fourth.
Winners of the various events were:
• Team branding: first, Quail Run Ranch; second, Fence Creek Ranch.
• Team doctoring: First, Fence Creek Ranch; second, Smiling M Ranch.
• Team sorting: first, Fence Creek Ranch; second, Temple Ranch.
• Team roping: first, Fence Creek Ranch; second, Campbells — Jaycee Campbell, Amy Campbell and Bucky Campbell.
The Calcutta was won by Hadley Miller, with Lowell Lewis in second and Karen Rahming in third.
The Jim Probert Top Hand Award went to Tristin Bales and Jerry Cobb.
