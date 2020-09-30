JOSEPH — Today at 5 p.m. bidding in the silent auction for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts will end, according to a press release.
Current bids are listed at the website of the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture at https://tinyurl.com/josephyauction.
The auction is intended to help support the arts in the Wallowa Valley. It has been held this year online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal conditions, bidders and others would be allowed to view the art works in person at the Josephy Center in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.