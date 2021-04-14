ENTERPRISE — Ever think you want to be in the movies? How about just by portraying yourself?
Well, an as-yet unnamed film is being planned to be filmed in the Pacific Northwest and the producers are looking for four teenagers from Oregon and Washington state, according to a press release.
“We’re not looking for actors to pretend to be these characters, but more for folks who can play themselves because they embody the characters in their own lives,’ said Jesy Rae Buhl, the casting director for the production. “We’re casting a group of young adults to play themselves in the film, no acting experience required.”
The film follows a group of friends who leave their hometown behind, setting off on an unforgettable adventure across the Pacific Northwest, chasing down their own version of the American Dream. The filmmakers’ style is a hybrid of fiction and nonfiction.
The production company behind the project is The Department of Motion Pictures, which produces narrative and documentary features and series, with a focus on ambitious, cinematic and emotionally resonant storytelling.
The DMP’s work has premiered at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF, and been distributed by ESPN, Fox Sports, Neon, Searchlight and Paramount. The DMP premiered three films at Sundance 2020: Wendy, Farewell Amor and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets.
Buhl, who said she specializes in nonactor casting, said the production company is not into the Hollywood approach to casting, but a more grassroots approach that uses real people who relate to the characters and story to give the film a sense of authenticity and rawness.
“We mostly cast folks who have never acted before,” she said in the release.
Buhl said the production company is currently in Washington’s Yakima Valley, but will be traveling around to different towns over the next few weeks. Right now, they’re looking for people to submit online or via phone or email, and they will be following up to schedule auditions in person.
Young adults ages 18-25 are sought for the roles. According to the press release, the filmmakers are seeking “daredevils, fearless outcasts, misfits and the like. Strong personalities. Tough on the outside, fiercely loyal and protective of the ones they love. We’d love to cast a group of real-life friends. Individuals, groups of friends, siblings and couples are encouraged to apply together.”
They will schedule auditions through April and May. The project will film for about eight weeks in June and July. All roles and travel costs are paid.
To learn more or to request an audition, call 504-233-0016, email cargobuhlcasting@gmail.com or visit www.cargobuhl.com/oregon.
