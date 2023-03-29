ENTERPRISE — Three Wallowa County writers will be featured Friday, April 7, at the final Fishtrap Fireside of the season at 107 W. Main St. in Enterprise.
The event, which begin s at 7 p.m., feature Ingrid Cook, Kendrick Moholt and Cameron Scott.
The program also includes an open mic where anyone in the audience can sign up for an opportunity to share what they have been writing. Open mic signup begins at 6:30 p.m. There are five available slots of up to five minutes.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local writers.
The event is free and open to the public. Plus, anyone anywhere can take in Fireside live on Fishtrap’s Facebook page and watch the recording afterward online on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel and at Fishtrap.org.
In 1997 Cook and her husband David left Alaska after 27 years there and headed for Joseph. They spent that summer as directors at Wallowa Lake Methodist Camp. In the fall, they moved to Portland for seven years, but came back to Joseph permanently in 2005 and were the directors at the Methodist Camp for seven years.
Retirement came in 2012 and Ingrid has found many volunteer activities: Mid Valley Theater, Joseph Methodist Church, the Wallowa County Recycling Center, Wallowa County Weed Board and others. She enjoyed cooking for Fishtrap’s Outpost on the Zumwalt Prairie program for four summers. Since 1973, Ingrid and David have traveled together via motorcycle in 49 states traveling 250,000 miles in 50 years.
Writing poetry is a way that Ingrid remembers an event, a trip or a special happening in someone’s life. She creates as she focuses on a purpose and then the ideas come.
Moholt, a resident of Wallowa County, has worked on each of the seven continents as a photographer, zoologist, botanist and natural history instructor. He grew up chasing snakes and climbing trees in Western Oregon but spent all his summers from the age of 8 through graduate school studying and teaching at a natural history field station in Central Oregon. He received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Oregon State University and a master’s in avian behavior from Idaho State University. In the following years he traveled the world teaching, doing biological field research and capturing images of wild creatures and landscapes with film and digital photography.
Technical writing and oral storytelling was an important part of the first half-century of Moholt’s life. In his sixth decade, writing poetic prose has become an important part of his artistic expression.
Scott received a Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from the University of Arizona. He has spent most of his life in the dusty and not-so-dusty West as a fly-fishing guide and teacher, publishing poems and lyrical essays in magazines like The FlyFish Journal, High Country News, Patagonia and The Drake.
His most recent book of poems, “Watershed,” was published in 2019.
Learn more at Fishtrap.org.
