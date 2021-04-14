JOSEPH — A new exhibit of forest photos called “Fire Stories” will be on display at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture April 23 to June 15, according to a press release.
The photos were taken from fire towers with Osborne panoramic cameras 80 years ago paired with modern replications from photographer/naturalist John F. Marshall. The contrasts show how fire and fire suppression have changed the Wallowa and Blue mountain landscapes.
Fire Stories is a historic and contemporary exploration of wildfire in Northwest landscapes, according to the release. As humans, our relationship with fire is tangled with how we live on the land and use its resources, the release stated. Native Americans had long learned to live with fire and made it useful. European settlement brought a different sensibility and the tools and organization to control fire. Little was it known how fire is essential to the function of nature, and in attempting to eliminate fire, man has brought worse fire on, the release said.
How does nature live with fire, and how can we? According to the release, these are questions that cannot be ignored in this unprecedented time. This exhibit will provide some answers and stimulate more thought and discussion.
Two special fire programs also are planned at no cost.
“Fire in the West” will be presented from 2-4 p.m. May 20. Stephen J. Pyne, author of Fire in America and Between Two Fires, considered seminal texts on fire, will be the presenter via Zoom.
“The West is Burning” is a film that will be presented via streaming at the center at 7 p.m. May 27. It will be introduced by producer Cody Sheehy.
The Josephy Center is presenting the “Fire Stories” exhibit in partnership with Wallowa Resources. For more information, Megan Wolfe of the center is the coordinator and can be reached at coordinator@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
