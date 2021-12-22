ENTERPRISE — It was in a small town about the size of Lostine when, in about 4 B.C. the long-prophesied Messiah of Israel was born in Bethlehem of Judea, an event reenacted in Enterprise this year by the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
This was the second year the church has put on the live Nativity pageant, welcoming all comers to watch church members reenact that first Christmas at the Wallowa Valley Eye Care Clinic on North Street. The event not only included the pageant, but live music, an invitation for spectators to join in Christmas carols and hot chocolate and treats. Pastor David Ballard, who served as narrator, also mentioned they’d accept donations that would go to Community Connection.
While hustling about making sure all the actors were in costume, Janice Bailey, personal ministries leader at the church who was in charge of the production, found a similarity in her production and the first Christmas.
“God’s working miracles,” she said. “We had several sick people and in the last hour we’ve gotten stand-ins, so it’s awesome. They may be reading, but that’s OK. By tomorrow night, they’ll be pros.”
The pageant was held in four, half-hour productions on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
The actors, to a person, found their participation an honor and humbling.
Joseph and Mary
Although the Bible doesn’t say, scholars believe Mary was likely in her teens when she became a mother.
Brendy Lindsay, who portrayed Mary, agreed that it must’ve been an amazing experience for a young Jewish girl.
“I agree with what the Bible says, and it’s humbling to play her part,” Lindsay said. “God worked through her in an amazing way to bring Jesus into the world. It’s just really humbling to play the part.”
Wondering how she’d react in a conservative society as she turned up pregnant in such a mysterious way, she pondered how she’d explain it to her parents and to her betrothed, Joseph. After all, her virginity was essential to her standing in the Jewish community. By law, she could’ve been stoned as an adulteress.
“It would be nerve-wracking,” Lindsay said. “I think God gave her the courage to (deal with it.) It’s unreal.”
She also found Mary’s other experiences “unreal,” such as when she went to visit her relative, Elizabeth, who in her old age became pregnant with a son who would be John the Baptist, the forerunner of the Messiah. The Bible tells us that as Mary arrived at Elizabeth’s home, Elizabeth’s child — about six months further along than Mary’s — leaped in her womb. Elizabeth said, Scripture says, that she felt blessed to be visited by “the mother of our Lord.”
“I think it’s totally cool because it shows that God spoke to all these people and God used all these people and they didn’t even talk to each other because they were so far away,” Lindsay said. “It’s amazing.”
But how about telling Joseph? Scripture says he was a godly man, devoted to the Law of Moses, so he didn’t feel right about marrying a woman pregnant with a child that wasn’t his. But he loved Mary and didn’t want to shame her publicly. Joseph’s initial plan was to divorce her privately.
Dave Brandt, who portrayed Joseph, shared his thoughts on what he thinks Joseph may have been thinking.
“It’s hard to challenge the providence of God,” Brandt said. “God was leading Mary and Joseph and He came to Joseph in a dream and He changed his whole perception of what he needed to do. That made all the difference.”
Joseph’s dream — and Mary’s visitation from an angel — explained the immaculate conception and directed them to name the child Jesus, “because He will save His people from their sins.”
Angels and shepherds
The Bible tells us that the first people to receive the announcement of Messiah’s birth were shepherds — the lowest of the low in first-century Jewish culture.
Savanah Ritch, of Joseph, portrayed the angel Gabriel, who announced Mary’s pregnancy to her. Ritch also portrayed the angel who announced the birth of Christ to the shepherds in a field near Bethlehem. Asked what she thought of having God delegate such a momentous pair of announcements to her, Ritch was at a loss for words at first.
“I’d probably be really happy,” she said.
Samuel Winters portrayed a shepherd who seemed to know something about tending sheep.
“You have to keep them in order so you have to whack them with your staff,” he said.
But he also recognized the honor of being one of the first to hear the Good News.
“It’s cool and it’s kind of sad that I never got to see it in real life,” he said, adding that he wished he could have been there on the first Christmas.
Shepherdess Kytanna Ballard of Enterprise said the sudden appearance of the heavenly host singing “Glory to God in the highest” would’ve been startling and even a bit scary.
“At first, yeah,” she said. “It’s not every day you see such a bright light in the sky.”
Mr. and Mrs. Innkeeper
Jaden Dunbar, who portrayed the innkeeper, seemed flustered that he couldn’t offer a room to Joseph and his obviously pregnant wife.
“I tried. There was not enough room,” Dunbar said. “There were too many people here because of the census” ordered by Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus.
His wife, portrayed by Kasara Ballard, was a little more sympathetic to the holy family and not to her “husband.” She admitted she couldn’t keep him in line.
“Nah, he’s just too stubborn, and we had too many animals,” she said.
The Magi and the bad guy
David Ballard, as narrator, read, “From the east came scholars and philosophers searching for this promised Messiah. We refer to them as Magi. They belonged to a large class of men of noble birth who were prized for their learning.”
Some scholars believe they studied the religions of the people their country had conquered to have a better understanding of them — or to spy on them. They also were astrologers who were impressed with star that showed up in line with an Old Testament prophecy from the book of Numbers: “A star will come out of Jacob ... a scepter will rise out of Israel.” This set them on the road traveling to find the newborn prince.
“We traveled a long time,” said Magus Phil McGregor of Joseph. “We’re following the star. We’ve studied for years and years … and we saw it over this town and that’s why we’re asking all the townspeople ‘Have you seen Him?’ We’re asking anyone who might know.”
But before they got to Bethlehem, they stopped in Jerusalem and visited with Herod, who styled himself king of the Jews. The Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus wrote that Herod wasn’t really a Jew, but a descendant of Esau — an Edomite — who had converted to Judaism.
James Hambleton, of Enterprise, recognized he was playing the heavy in the play, whose plan was to have the newborn King of the Jews killed.
“Speaking from the Bible’s perspective, I guess I don’t want Him to be there,” Hambleton said. “But, honestly, for real, I’m glad He’s making it through my orders to find Him and my secret plan to destroy Him is not going to happen.”
So the Magi, portrayed by McGregor, Bob Hipple and Scott Schmidt, brought their gifts to the baby Jesus. The Bible tells us they brought gold for a king, frankincense for the high priest and myrrh, an embalming spice looking forward to his death on the cross.
“We have come to worship this prophesied Messiah,” the Magi said. “May you have the blessing and perfection and help as you raise this Child.”
Ballard, the narrator, concluded the performance with: “The scene you have before you is one that reveals the incredible picture of God’s blessing, a God who wants to save us, a God who wants to be with His people. Humble, loving and self-sacrificing is the picture of the baby Jesus in a stable lying in a manger. Will you, too, come and worship the King of Kings and Lord of Lords?”
