ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside launches its ninth season of readings and stories from Wallowa County writers on Friday, Oct. 1, featuring 14-year-old Ginger Berry, plus longtime Fishtrap friends Jim Dameron and Zanni Schauffler.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices of local writers. Each month offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down. Since the program launched in 2013, more than 100 Wallowa County writers have stepped up to the podium or logged on virtually to share their work. Audiences have enjoyed a variety of genres including cowboy poetry, fiction, nonfiction, humor, memoir, sci-fi fantasy, essay, travelogue, food stories and much more.
“We’re offering Fireside virtually again this fall.” Fishtrap’s Program Director Mike Midlo said. “The advantage of that is how many people can take in these readings not only here at home, but anywhere around the country or the world.”
Anyone anywhere can take in Fireside online at Fishtrap.org and Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
October’s featured writers are:
• Ginger Berry, a 14-year-old home-schooled freshman attending Oak Meadow High School. Along with writing, she enjoys cooking, reading, dancing and playing with her two dogs. She has attended the past three summer Fishtraps.
• Jim Dameron, an essayist and poet, who thinks of himself as a contemplative fellow with a bad memory and a limited understanding of the world, which means he spends a lot of time staring at blank pages. That he managed to wrangle a few words into sentences in order to read at Fireside is something of an obscure miracle. Still, he’s won a few accolades along the way and had more than a few essays published in well-known literary journals.
• Zanni Schauffler, who was born and raised in Portland, but has lived in Enterprise for the past 14 years. She misses Portland dearly, has struggled at times in Wallowa County, but also has a deep love for this place. Schauffler has published her poems in various publications and is the recipient of an Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship in Poetry. Currently, she is working on a novel, writing “poemish things,” painting pictures, doing some reading, developing organization and cleaning strategies for her perpetually messy house and is participating as an avid spectator in the Golden Age of Television. She works at the Joseph Post Office and lives with her husband, Frank Helderman III, her cats Humphrey and Blondie and her big dog Ferdinand.
