ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside goes virtual as it returns for its eighth season of readings from Wallowa County writers on Friday, Oct. 2.
The first Fireside of the season features readings from Wallowa County writers Mary Emerick, Cameron Scott and Fishtrap founder Rich Wandschneider and will stream live on fishtrap.org and YouTube at 7 p.m. A recording of the event will also be available on these platforms as well as on Facebook.
Fishtrap Fireside is a local monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices of local writers. Since the program launched in 2013, more than 80 Wallowa County writers have stepped up to the podium to share their work. Audiences have enjoyed cowboy poetry, fiction, nonfiction, journalism, memoir, sci-fi fantasy, humor, essays, travelogues and food stories.
“Fireside is one of our most popular programs.” Fishtrap Program Director Mike Midlo said. “People come to listen to their friends and neighbors share their work, and now by streaming the program on our website, even more people can hear what Wallowa County writers have to offer.”
All of this month’s writers are well-known in the county and will read from varied genres.
Emerick writes memoir and fiction. Her third book, a memoir of kayaking in Alaska, will be published in spring 2021. A recreation specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, Emerick spends her free time roaming the high country of the Wallowa Mountains. She writes about the outdoors in striking, personal ways, drawing from her vast experience in the woods and pushing herself by setting goals like spending 50 nights camping in her 50th year or completing the entire Pacific Crest Trail.
Born in Colorado, Scott has a masters of fine arts degree in poetry from the University of Arizona. For many years he divided his time between teaching for Fishtrap during the school year and as a guide on the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan rivers outside of Aspen. He first came to Wallowa County as a writer-in-residence for Fishtrap and served in that capacity at the Colorado Art Ranch, Chiloquin Visions in Progress, Playa and Pentaculum.
Scott received his masters of arts degree in teaching from Eastern Oregon University and this fall he started his second year teaching English at Wallowa High School. This past summer, he kept his fish guiding close to home, working for the Minam Store.
His lyrical essays and poems have appeared in magazines, journals and periodicals, and in 2016 he was awarded The Blue Light Book Award for his second book of poetry, The Book of Cold Mountain.
After a five-year stint in the Peace Corps, Wandschneider came to Wallowa Country in 1971 as a community development agent with the Oregon State University Extension Service. In 1976, he opened the Bookloft bookstore in Enterprise and in 1988, with help from historian Alvin Josephy and Kim Stafford at Lewis and Clark College, he founded Fishtrap to promote “clear thinking and good writing in and about the West,” and served as its executive director until 2008.
He has written for the Oregonian, High Country News, Portland Magazine and High Desert Journal and contributed a regular column to the Wallowa County Chieftain. He currently serves as the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.