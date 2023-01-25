ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside returns on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. with two new voices to the stage, Wallowa County locals Matt Kurtz and Robin Pace, plus a longtime Fishtrap favorite, Evelyn Swart.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series featuring diverse voices from local writers. Each month offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking and writing about.
Fireside takes place in Fishtrap’s new event space, the historic Bowlby Building, 107 W. Main St. in Enterprise.
The event is free and open to the public. Plus, anyone anywhere can take in Fireside live on Fishtrap’s Facebook page and watch the recording afterward online on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel and at Fishtrap.org.
February’s featured readers are:
• Matt Kurtz, who was moved from a home near Disneyland and the warm, beautiful beaches of California to Wallowa County in late 1979. Despite the trauma, it is a land he’s grown to love and where he has spent the better of his 48 years. Kurtz enjoys spending time with his two sons, running, playing poker and has engaged in a myriad of careers. He’s known to be a bit clumsy with power tools.
• Robin Pace is a weaver of many things. Words, water, time and one day maybe even textiles. She grew up splitting time between the rural high deserts of Nevada during the school year and Wallowa County on her Gram’s farm in summers. In college she created her own degree, which combined psychology, public health and was centered around American Sign Language. After graduation, thanks to the suggestion of a dear friend, Pace began working for Winding Waters River Expeditions. Eleven years later, she has only grown more captivated by the power of waters and the depths they carve.
• Evelyn Swart was a newcomer in Wallowa County 21 years ago, a retiree from many years of education and administration. She readily became ensconced in volunteering and participating in the variety of activities available in the county including Fishtrap seminars, Big Read and Fireside. She found herself being transformed from a writer of professional documents to writing humor and children’s stories. Now she is risking self-revelation by sharing her attempts in another genre. She might be the Grandma Moses of poetry — or not.
February’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Diane Daggett at Ruby Peak Realty. Learn more at Fishtrap.org.
