ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap and Circle of Seasons will present “A Summer Solstice” open mic reading and potluck Friday, June 25.
The potluck will begin at 6 p.m., with the open mic at 7 p.m. in the open air of Fishtrap’s backyard at 400 E. Grant St. in Enterprise. Admission is free.
Those who attend are urged to bring something to share that you can eat or read or both. Visit with friends and neighbors in the open air for Fishtrap's first live, in-person event in over a year. Poems, stories and maybe even see some surprises will be provided.
For more information, visit https://fishtrap.org/summertide-gathering/.
