ENTERPRISE — Do you know a kid who loves to write? Are you an aspiring writer entering grades 5-12? Fishtrap has several Scholarship opportunities for students to attend Summer Fishtrap this July for free.
Any youth who is entering fifth grade or above in the fall can apply for the scholarship through May 14. Details on applying are available online at https://fishtrap.org/youth-scholarships/.
Summer Fishtrap Youth Workshops are taught by fun, experienced educators who will help youths discover their unique, creative potential and inspire them to tell stories in new and exciting ways.
Wallowa County students have the choice to attend the week of classes in-person at Joseph Charter School July 12-16 or online via Zoom. Students living in all other regions can take the writing workshops online.
The scholarships are awarded based on a personal letter demonstrating the applicant’s financial need, age and how being able to attend Summer Fishtrap can enrich their writing.
Learn more about the scholarships and apply at Fishtrap.org or contact Emily Aumann by email at emily@fishtrap.org or by phone at 541-426-3623 ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.