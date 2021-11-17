ENTERPRISE — A virtual workshop with Eliot Treichel will explore the essentials of writing a short story in a month, Fishtrap’s Mike Midlo said in a press release.
“Here’s something for readers to do in December,” Midlo said in the release.
The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Participants will look at the essentials of a short story, and how to write one during the workshop, the release said.
Each workshop session will begin with a short lecture about a specific aspect of story craft and then a generative writing exercise related to that craft issue, with plenty of time for questions and answers. As the month progresses and stories take shape, participants will receive feedback and collaborative advice, with a final workshop focused on editing and revision.
This workshop is ideal for writers who are new to short stories, as well as experienced story writers who are looking for some mileposts to keep them on track.
Treichel is the author of the story collection “Close Is Fine,” which received the Wisconsin Library Association Literary Award. His YA novel, “A Series of Small Maneuvers,” received both the Oregon Book Awards Readers’ Choice Award and the Reading the West Award. Originally from Wisconsin, he now lives on the dry side of Washington, where he is a member of the English faculty at Yakima Valley College.
