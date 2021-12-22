ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap has two writers who focus on the West scheduled for workshops in January, Corinna Cook and Matt Daly, according to a press release.
Cook will present a workshop called “Writer as Mapmaker” on four Tuesdays beginning Jan. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
Cook’s workshop focuses on how maps, like literature, tell us where we are and where we might go. Literature, like a good map, tells us what’s adjacent though just out of sight, what lies underfoot, where the firm boundaries lie and where they give way. The contemporary creative nonfiction essay serves as this workshop’s lens.
Participants in the workshop will sample essays that treat maps as art, essays that expand maps into metaphor and essays that make maps out of language. Participants will compile a class resource bank of chosen maps, engage with them via writing prompts and discussion, and develop an original piece of writing that dialogues with a map of their choice. This workshop is suitable for published authors, practicing students, writers who simply dabble, and all thinkers interested in exploring nonfiction’s literary-cartographic lay of the land.
Cook is the author of “Leavetakings,” a lyric essay collection (University of Alaska Press, 2020). She is a former Fulbright Fellow, an Alaska Literary Award recipient and a Rasmuson Foundation awardee. She holds a Ph.D. in English and creative writing from the University of Missouri. Her next book project explores Alaska-Yukon art, ecology and history.
Registration is $240, or $215 for Fishtrappers. Register online at fishtrap.org.
On four consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan. 8, Daly will present virtual workshops titled “The Lean Season: Winter Writing with Space and Stillness.”
The workshops run from 10-11:30 a.m.
“Winter in the Interior West” invites participants to consider spareness, quiet and the power of individual objects and actions to punctuate a snowy expanse. During the workshop, participants will get outside and take their time to notice how cold, low light and snow still the noise and the bustle of perception. From a quieter place, participants will engage in writing activities that honor the expanse of the open page and place words and phrases with quiet attention across that expanse.
The weekly online gatherings will allow the sharing of reflections and writing from the week, to explore writing that navigates stillness skillfully and to practice the craft of quiet composition together.
Daly is the author of the book-length collection “Between Here and Home and the Chapbook Red State.” He is the recipient of a Neltje Blanchan Award for writing inspired by the natural world and a Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry from the Wyoming Arts Council. His poems have appeared in various publications. Daly teaches reflective and creative writing in a variety of settings and with a range of audiences. He is the co-founder of Write to Thrive, a business that brings writing practices to individuals and professional groups to cultivate creativity and well-being.
Registration costs $180, or $160 for Fishtrappers. Register online at fishtrap.org.
