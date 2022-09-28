ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Book Award Author Tour will travel to Wallowa County for a reading on Friday, Oct. 21 as part of Fishtrap’s season of readings in its new event space at 107 W. Main St. in Enterprise.
Featured readers are Oregon Book Award finalist Mark Savage, author of the novel "Fictional Film Club," and Oregon Book Award winner Vanessa Veselka, author of the novel "The Great Offshore Grounds," according to a press release by Literary Arts and Fishtrap.
The readings will begin at 7 p.m.
The writers will read selections from their books and participants may learn more about the Oregon Book Awards. Conversation, refreshments, and a book signing will follow the readings.
This event is presented by Literary Arts, is free to the public, and is appropriate for all ages. Local support for this event comes from Fishtrap and The Bookloft.
The Oregon Book Awards, a program of Literary Arts, are presented annually for the finest accomplishments by Oregon writers who work in genres of poetry, fiction, literary nonfiction, drama and young readers literature. The Oregon Book Awards Author Tour brings finalists to public libraries, community arts centers and independent bookstores around the state.
Literary Arts is a community-based nonprofit literary organization based in Portland.
