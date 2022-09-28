ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Book Award Author Tour will travel to Wallowa County for a reading on Friday, Oct. 21 as part of Fishtrap’s season of readings in its new event space at 107 W. Main St. in Enterprise.

Featured readers are Oregon Book Award finalist Mark Savage, author of the novel "Fictional Film Club," and Oregon Book Award winner Vanessa Veselka, author of the novel "The Great Offshore Grounds," according to a press release by Literary Arts and Fishtrap.

