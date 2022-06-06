FLORA — The historic Flora School was “Back in the Saddle Again” for its annual Flora School Days on Saturday, June 4, welcoming about 135 people to see old-time skills, eat good food and live a bit in the past.
Vanessa Thew Thompson, president of the Flora School Board, said the turnout was fewer than usual.
“But it was more than what we expected,” she said. “The whole day was more than what we expected. It was good.”
Turnout dampened
Flora School Days came back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People not used to it happening, other events scheduled the same day — high school graduations — and the weather all served to dampen the turnout, Thompson said.
“There was rain, rain and more rain,” she said.
In a sign-in book for guests, she noted, one person’s comment was simply, “Wet!”
But that didn’t stop people from traditionally wet regions. Another signed in as having come from the United Kingdom.
Fundraiser for school
Some of the events served as a fundraiser, Thompson said. A chili cook-off, a chicken luncheon overseen by her husband, Dan, and complete with spoonbread made by Thompson. Various items also were for sale that raised $1,875 for the day. She said that money will go toward a variety of projects, including the restoration of the school building — built in 1915 — as well as programs at the Flora School Education Center and general operating funds.
“That will go toward whatever it needs to go to,” she said of the money raised.
Board members also are looking at a new paint job for the building. Thompson said it was last painted about 20 years ago, largely paid for with a grant and about $5,000 worth of paint donated by the Sherwin-Williams Co. But now it needs a new paint job.
“The weather just beats on that west side,” Thompson said.
Indeed, Flora is laid out on a fairly exposed knoll at one of the highest points — short of the Wallowa Mountains — in Wallowa County. The town is listed at 4,350 feet above sea level, about 600 feet higher than Enterprise.
Although the proceeds were less than hoped for, Thompson said she was pleased.
One of the highlights of the day was a tour in a wagon drawn by a three-mule team driven by Brian Cook of Irrigon. During the tour, longtime Flora resident David Curry pointed out historic structures in what is now largely a ghost town and told of his memories of going to school at Flora.
“I was in the last eighth-grade class,” he said, noting that the school closed in 1975.
“They basically go through the whole history of the town,” Thompson said of the tour, discussing the various buildings that remain, when they were built and what they were used for.
The chili cook-off was won by Sarah Thompson of Walla Walla, Washington, who also serves on the school board.
“She has an interest in old-time skills and making sure they don’t die,” Thompson said.
In addition to the chili cook-off, a blacksmithing contest also was held. Justin Riley, also of Walla Walla, won that and was judged people’s choice winner, as well.
Other old-time skills were demonstrated, such as weaving, spinning, wood cookstove use, sewing on hand- and treadle-powered sewing machines and more. One additional item was the restoration of antique cane chairs by Marc and Teena Stauffer of Stauffer’s Refinishing of Enterprise.
Thompson said many of the board members don’t live in the Flora area now, but have strong ties to it either because they once lived here or had family who did. She said they’re interested in continuing to raise money to keep the school building and its education center alive. Annual fundraisers, as well as grants they seek, go toward that, but she’s not sure what the total cost will be.
“I’ve never done the whole budget, and I won’t,” she said.
But they’re not worried about the soundness of the building.
“It’s a rock,” said Dan Hahm of Flora, who served as emcee for the day.
To avoid competition with other events in Wallowa County, the school board has agreed to hold the School Days on June 17, 2023, Thompson said.
