FLORA — Once again, the annual Flora School Days will be held online instead of in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The pioneer demonstration gathering held each June will make a schedule change from February’s CANT (Crafting a New Tomorrow) and last June’s viral productions. School Days Online 2021 will start Tuesday, June 1, and end on the usual Saturday, June 5.
The weekday presentations will be from 6-8pm Tuesday through Friday, June 4. Each pioneer skill will be prerecorded, but each presenter will be live to answer questions on the skills presented.
The Saturday folk arts will be live and once again viewers can ask questions. Presentations will be tanning hides, smithing hinges and nails and cutlery, carving a bowl, using a wood cookstove, nine-patch sewing by hand and machine and herbal gathering of food.
The mission of the event is to keep pioneer skills alive and to restore the now-closed Flora School.
Come June, tune into the Flora School Education Center’s webpage at www.floraschool.org to view the demonstrations.
For more information, contact the center at 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net. Also, learn more on Facebook, Instagram and the center’s YouTube channel and Instagram site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.